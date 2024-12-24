Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 17 vs. the Jaguars Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, December 24, 2024

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley is looking at a matchup against the 32nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (263 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming game against the Jaguars this week, should Ridley be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Game Day & Time: December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Chargers 25.4 9 5 84 2 Week 11 @Vikings 9.8 6 4 58 0 Week 12 @Texans 14.3 6 5 93 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.5 7 2 45 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 12.9 12 7 59 0 Week 15 @Bengals 9 5 3 41 0 Week 16 @Colts 16.8 5 3 78 1

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Ridley is 26th at his position and 98th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 118.8 (7.9 per game).

Ridley has averaged 8.6 fantasy points (25.7 total) in his past three games. He has 178 yards receiving, on 13 catches (22 targets), and one touchdown.

Ridley has picked up 316 yards receiving, on 20 catches (35 targets), with one touchdown and 39.5 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season, Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points — four receptions, 77 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 2 versus the New York Jets.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

