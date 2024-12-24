Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on December 27

Published 4:51 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the St. Louis Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.

Predators vs. Blues Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 35 9 20 29
Jonathan Marchessault 35 12 12 24
Roman Josi 31 7 17 24
Ryan O’Reilly 32 8 12 20
Steven Stamkos 35 10 10 20
Blues Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Jordan Kyrou 36 14 15 29
Robert Thomas 24 6 20 26
Pavel Buchnevich 34 9 14 23
Dylan Holloway 36 13 9 22
Brayden Schenn 36 5 13 18

Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 84 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • On defense, Nashville has conceded 107 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
  • The Predators’ offense has the league’s 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate (18%).
  • The Blues have scored 90 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
  • St. Louis has given up 3.0 goals per game, and 107 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.
  • The Blues have the NHL’s 28th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 15.19%.

