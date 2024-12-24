Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues on December 27
Published 4:51 am Tuesday, December 24, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the St. Louis Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Enterprise Center.
Predators vs. Blues Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-125)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|35
|9
|20
|29
|Jonathan Marchessault
|35
|12
|12
|24
|Roman Josi
|31
|7
|17
|24
|Ryan O’Reilly
|32
|8
|12
|20
|Steven Stamkos
|35
|10
|10
|20
|Blues Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Jordan Kyrou
|36
|14
|15
|29
|Robert Thomas
|24
|6
|20
|26
|Pavel Buchnevich
|34
|9
|14
|23
|Dylan Holloway
|36
|13
|9
|22
|Brayden Schenn
|36
|5
|13
|18
Predators vs. Blues Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 84 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- On defense, Nashville has conceded 107 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- The Predators’ offense has the league’s 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate (18%).
- The Blues have scored 90 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- St. Louis has given up 3.0 goals per game, and 107 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.
- The Blues have the NHL’s 28th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 15.19%.
