State’s overall ag value hits $9 billion in ’24 Published 7:32 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Susan Collins-Smith

Extension Service

Mississippi’s agriculture industry remains vibrant with an overall production value estimated at $9 billion, despite a drop in row crop prices.

Poultry is again the No. 1 sector of the agricultural industry with a value of $3.8 billion, up 10.5% from 2023.

A rebound in broiler production in 2024 contributed to the commodity’s stronger showing over last year. Mississippi produced an estimated 731 million broiler chickens in 2024, which is 3% higher than in 2023. The industry could hit a $4 billion value of production total sometime in the next 5 years.

Forestry holds second place with a $1.5 billion value, holding steady from 2023. There was $727.9 million paid to landowners for standing timber, while harvest and trucking added $756.4 million of value to the industry.

Soybeans ranked third with a value of $1.3 billion. Although soybean yield is expected to tie last year’s record at 56 bushels per acre, the crop saw a 22% drop in value from last year.

Livestock, which includes beef cattle, dairy cattle and hogs, ranked fourth overall behind soybeans, with a value of $578 million, a 14% increase from 2023.

With more rain for non-irrigated acres, soybean yield could possibly have hit a new record. Final yield estimates will be announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Jan. 10, 2025.

Cotton is the second most valuable row crop with an estimated value of $496 million, a gain of 34% from 2023, which is attributed to an increase in acreage.

Cotton producers planted 520,000 acres — up almost 30% from 2023. Yield is estimated at 1,118 pounds of lint per acre, an 8.3% increase.

Corn is valued at $374 million, a decline of 50%, as a result of decreased acreage and lower prices. Producers harvested about 580,000 acres this year, down from 790,000 acres in 2023. Although yield was better this year, prices are down over $1 compared to last year, Will Maples said.

The value of catfish declined 18% from last year, landing that commodity in seventh place with a value of $214 million. Mississippi still leads the nation in catfish production with 29,000 acres. That is twice as many acres as Arkansas and Alabama, which round out the nation’s top three catfish producing states.

Multiple challenges, including marketing difficulties, high operating costs and decreased prices, have led to slight decreases in Mississippi’s catfish acreage in the last several years.

Among other commodities in the state, hay is valued at $171 million, up 13%. Rice production value is $168 million, a gain of 20%. That increase was due to a rise in acreage. The state’s specialty crops are worth $115 million, an increase of 2%.

Sweet potatoes are valued at $82 million, a 10% decline from 2023. Peanut producers harvested 25,500 acres, 30% more than last year. The crop has a value of $24.5 million, up 11% from 2023. Wheat value plunged 41% to $19 million.

Each year, eligible producers receive a variety of government payments through safety net plans, including crop insurance and relief efforts. Those payments totaled $214 million this year, down 19.5% from 2023. These payments are included in the total value of production for the state.