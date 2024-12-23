SP boys lose close one Haynie, Hentz lead girls to win Published 12:00 pm Monday, December 23, 2024

By Brad Greer

The South Panola boys basketball team was looking to pick up their first Region win of the

season at Center Hill last Friday (Dec. 13) but came up short in a hard-fought 50-45 loss to the

Mustangs despite 16 points from Tre'darius Hines.

The Tigers fell to 0-3 in region play and 4-9 overall.

Cam Griffin and Dematric Houston also finished in double figure scoring with 12 and 10 points

followed by Jamison Smith with three points. Eric Bibbs and Justin Pope supplied two points

each.

Girls

SP 71

Center Hill 51

Nia Fondren recorded yet another double-double with 29 points and 13 rebounds to go with four

block shots as the Lady Tigers remained undefeated in Region play at 3-0 and 9-3 overall.

Lauren Norwood garnered 15 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Lady Tigers led 33-

21 at halftime.

Madison Haynie and Kamiya Hentz contributed 10 points each with Haynie dishing out five

assists and five rebounds. Key'arria Jones provided five points, three assists and three steals.

Janiyah Hubbard rounded out the scoring with two points.

South Panola hosted Center Hill Tuesday (Dec. 17) and will travel to Tupelo Friday for two

varsity games beginning at 6 p.m