Sharing words from Dad, laughing at memories Published 9:38 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

I love communicating through the written word. I have plenty to

say. But today, I’m sharing words from my Dad.

We are coming up on the first year anniversary of my mom’s

passing. This was the first Thanksgiving and will be my first

Christmas without her in 62 years. For my Dad it will be the first in

63 years.

The following is what he has shared…

Which of these words best describe me: Grateful or Ungrateful?

What about you? As I think about myself and my family, and my

church family, I am so very grateful for each and every life.

I am very thankful for the fact that our country celebrates every

fourth Thursday in the month of November as a National Holiday.

It is a great American tradition and I thoroughly enjoy it.

This past Thanksgiving Day was the first one without a special

loved one who has gone on to be with the Lord. We had 63 years

of enjoying together this yearly tradition of Thanksgiving Day.

What a blessing “precious memories” are! I well remember when

she went to the grocery store in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, to shop

for our first Thanksgiving Day meal. In the midst of all that she

purchased was a 22 pound turkey. When I asked her why such a

large one, she replied, “because that is the size my Mother

bought for the Thanksgiving meal.”

I was in the Army and one of my Army buddies lived with his wife

next door. We had them over for lunch . Needless to say, we

had lots of left-over turkey for many meals after that Thanksgiving

Day.

Over the years as the Thanksgiving Holiday approached, we often

laughed and talked about that first Thanksgiving Day meal in our

married life. Ah, “precious memories, how they linger!”

Grateful and thankful are both expressions of appreciation.

Notice the following two references where the lack of thanksgiving

is clearly seen:

“For even though they knew God, they did not honor Him as God,

OR GIVE THANKS; but they became futile in their speculations,

and their foolish heart was darkened” (Romans 1:21, emphasis in

this passage and the following passage is mine, LF).

“For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, boastful, arrogant,

revilers, disobedient to parents, UNGRATEFUL, unholy, unloving,

irreconcilable, malicious gossips, without self-control, brutal,

haters of good, treacherous, reckless, conceited, lovers of

pleasure rather than lovers of God (2 Tim. 3:2-4).

Sounds like both of these references are very descriptive of our

world. Well, we cannot answer for the world, but we can answer

for who we are and where we live. Concerning life, someone

once wrote:

“Yesterday is History!”

“Tomorrow is a Mystery!”

“Today is a Gift!”

And what a blessed gift it is. Let’s show our thanksgiving by what

we say and how we live on a daily basis.

– Les Ferguson, Sr.