Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- In 31 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:25 on the ice.
- O’Reilly has 19 points overall, with at least one point in 16 different games.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
- In 15 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 16 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.
- The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|31
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|12
|Assists
|0
