Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice Monday when his Nashville Predators play the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on O’Reilly in the Predators-Hurricanes matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +110, Under: -142) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

In 31 games, O’Reilly has a plus-minus rating of -13, and is averaging 17:25 on the ice.

O’Reilly has 19 points overall, with at least one point in 16 different games.

On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.

He has a 13.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

In 15 of the 31 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 16 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking sixth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +26.

The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 31 Games 0 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

