Property Transfers Published 12:56 pm Monday, December 23, 2024

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Dec. 9-13, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Curtis Ferrell to Curtis Ferrell and Doris Gipson, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 9.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, A 1-acre, more

or less (being Tract 4) part of the South Half of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Diann McKinney, Grant McKinney, Herman McKinney, Almonia Albright, Toriano Brown, Reterio

Brown, Laketia Smith, Shurhonda Brown, Sequita Ford, Maryann Johnson, Odell Ford, Jimmy

Jerome Ford, Michael Ford, Levanul Ford, and LeRoy Ford to Grant McKinney, A parcel of land

located in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Grant McKinney to Grant McKinney, Edith McKinney, and Jessica C. McKinney, A parcel of land

located in Section 35, Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Henry E. Heafner to Michael Rudd, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mortgage Research Center, LLC to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United

States, 113 Pine Place, Batesville; Lot 18, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Kenneth Fellows to Logan Hollingsworth and Kaitlin Hollingsworth, A fractional part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Charlie W. Cook and Martha K. Cook, and Sherry Williams, to Courtland Baptist Church, Inc.,

Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Johnson Block, Courtland.

Steve Turner and Robbie Turner to Van Boyd and Renee Boyd, A fractional part of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Leon Lawrence to Steve Turner and Robbie Turner, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Covenant Logistics, LLC to Piyush Limbani and Minesh Patel, 22.60 acres, more or less,

located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Covenant Logistics, LLC to Piyush Limbani and Minesh Patel, 22.63 acres, more or less,

located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Virginia Wallace Mack to James Mack, Mark Kevin Mack, Kayla A. Mack and Chandra Kay

Murray, 24.5 acres in Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 8 West; 107.2 acres in Section 7,

Township 10 South, Range 7 West; and 2 acres in Section 12, Township 10 South, Range 8

West.

Eric D. Reeves to Sedria Joy, A tract of land located in the Southwest Quarter of Section 5,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Email newsletter signup

First Judicial District

Jason D. Robertson to Jason D. Robertson, as Trustee of The Robertson Trust, A tract of land

located in the South Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Jason D. Robertson to Jason D. Robertson, as Trustee of The Robertson Trust, Part of the East

Half of Section 35 and the West Half of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 7 West,

containing 236.1 acres, more or less.

Joann Wesley to James A. Wesley and Angela M. Edwards, Southeast part of Section 29,

Township 7 South, Range 7 West (TOD Deed).

Joann Wesley to Angela M. Edwards, Northeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 7, Range 7

and the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 7, Range 7.

Joshua S. Cobb to Tricky Bickerstaff, 1.3-acre part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest

Quarter (South of the Rd.) of Section 15, Township 7, Range 6.