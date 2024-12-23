​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 9:58 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Dec. 9

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with breaking and entering.

Wesley Rondaris Conner, 125 Jones Ext., Batesville, charged with possession of a weapon by a

felon and resisting arrest.

Cameron Stone Koszyk, 249 McMinn Rd., Batesville, held on an indictment.

Jamari Wintrell Davis, 1028 Hogue Dr., Southaven, charged with possesion of a stolen firearm

and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Dec. 10

Jarvis Jermaine Oliver, 431 Bill Walters Subdivision, Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Lavonzelle Hill, 308 Warren St., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Adam Walters, 900 Pain St., Marks, charged with violation of probation.

Keithdrick Montez Taylor, 161 Batesville Dr., Batesville, charged with credit card fraud.

Shundaveon Markol Moore, 3543 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tatiana Laflora Mottley, 3543 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with disordelry conduct, seat belt

violation, and three counts of child restraint violation.

Charlie Wren Armstrong, Jr., 11 Harmon Circle, Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Dec. 11

Len David Tate, 2139 Cold Springs Rd., Sardis, arrested on a warrant (shoplifting).

Henry Carl Barefield, Jr., 1849 1st St. Cove, Memphis, charged with shoplifting.

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, serving 6 days.

Dec. 12

Virgil Quintrell Jones, III, 782 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with driving while license

suspended, improper equipment, possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle, and

possession of paraphernalia.

Alexis R., Hammelman, 6553 Mudline Rd., Enid, charged with shoplifting.

Tommy Lee Wright, 139A Todd Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Dec. 13

Rachel Michelle Partain, 313 Randy Dr., Clarskdale, charged with violation of the city’s Public

Safety Ordinance.

William Christopher Clark, 501 S. Pocahontas St., Sardis,charged with embezzlement.

Antonio Demetris Daniel, 405 N. Railroad St., Como, charged with embezzlement.

Justine Lamont Rodgers, 29764 Hwy. 51N, Como, charged with failure to register as a sex

offender.

Carvelle Alonzo Russell, 216 Ford St., Como, charged with embezzlement.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s Public

Safety Ordinance.

Ankeous Lagarner Clay, 60 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (second), expired tag,

and possession of paraphernalia.

Najee Lubraford Edwards, 339 Benson Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply, possesion of a concealed weapon, and public drunkenness.

Marcus Burgess, 88 Willow Rd., Sardis, attempted aggravated assault on a law enforcement

officer, felony fleeing, reckless driving, no drivers license, and no insurance.

Xavier O’Brian Poole, 3982 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged wth DUI and three counts of

child endangerment.

Ladarin Derell Host, 1324 Adams Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Carlos Arnez Hibbler, 7836 Tate-Panola Rd., Sarah, charged with DUI (other).

Quinterius Kirlakis Henderson, 1041 Rock Hill Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), driving

while license suspended, providing false information, and four counts of seatbelt violation.

Jose Cruz Moreno, 297 Pine St., Pope, charged with DUI (second).

Dec. 14

Reginald Kirkwood, 228 Henry Harris Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply and burglary of a dwelling.

Kendrick Hunt, 5903 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with no insurance, no seatbelt, careless

driving, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and DUI.

John Thomas Hall, 13002 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with DUI.

James Willis Ridge, 2418 Hentz Rd., Courtland, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Ricky Johnson, 1708 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI.

Jekayla Shunta Taylor, 207 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Michael Dewayne Gray, 1465 King Rd., Sardis, charged with no drivers license and no

insurance.

James McBrayer, 15338 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Christopher Allen Hopper, 3417 Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance and shoplifting.

Jose Almanza, 2729 Chapeltown Rd., Courtland, charged with no drivers license, no insurance,

DUI, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Sherman Lee Clemons, 901 Herron Rd., Courtland, charged with two counts of possession of a

controlled substance.

Dec. 15

Jennifer Dian Sena, 128 Forest Dr. S., Sardis, charged with trespassing.

Harold Raymond Alred, 128 Forest Dr. S., Sardis, charged with tresapssing.

Richard Curtis Frank, 1025 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with tresapssing and driving

while license suspended.

Austin Anderson Runnels, 667 Meadow View Dr., Batesville, charged with driving while license

suspended and expired tag.

Theresa Michelle Jones, 2534 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and careless

driving.