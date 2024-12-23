ND girls get wins at Lee Taylor paces Wave with 13 Published 11:30 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Brad Greer

North Delta School split four district basketball games with Clarksdale Lee Academy at home

Friday (Dec. 13) as the Junior High and Varsity Lady Green Wave came away with victories.

In the varsity girls contest, Laney Taylor led North Delta (9-5, 2-0) with 13 points, three

rebounds and three steals as the Green Wave remained unbeaten in district play. AK followed

Taylor with nine points, four rebounds and a game-high four steals.

Kori Cox provided six points and nine rebounds with Jada Bryant adding five points, five boards

and three steals. Cadie Coker chipped in with four points, two rebounds and one steal. Ella

Rivers collected nine rebounds and two steals.

The North Delta boys meanwhile fell 39-34 to the Colts in the nightcap despite 16 points from

Owens Johnson. Other scorers included Jett Manning with seven, Tucker Bryant with six, and

Landon Hoshell with five points.

The North Delta Junior High girls opened the four-game set with a 28-10 win behind Graham

Overton's ten points. Camden Bowden provided nine with Lexi Shook chipping in four points.

Harlee Renfroe contributed with three points and Henley Burt finished with two points.

Lee Academy Junior High boys eased past North Delta 40-16 as Garner Rybolt scored 12

points and Walker Sayle added four.

North Delta will visit Marshall Thursday in a District 1-4A matchup