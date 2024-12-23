ND girls get wins at Lee Taylor paces Wave with 13
Published 11:30 am Monday, December 23, 2024
By Brad Greer
North Delta School split four district basketball games with Clarksdale Lee Academy at home
Friday (Dec. 13) as the Junior High and Varsity Lady Green Wave came away with victories.
In the varsity girls contest, Laney Taylor led North Delta (9-5, 2-0) with 13 points, three
rebounds and three steals as the Green Wave remained unbeaten in district play. AK followed
Taylor with nine points, four rebounds and a game-high four steals.
Kori Cox provided six points and nine rebounds with Jada Bryant adding five points, five boards
and three steals. Cadie Coker chipped in with four points, two rebounds and one steal. Ella
Rivers collected nine rebounds and two steals.
The North Delta boys meanwhile fell 39-34 to the Colts in the nightcap despite 16 points from
Owens Johnson. Other scorers included Jett Manning with seven, Tucker Bryant with six, and
Landon Hoshell with five points.
The North Delta Junior High girls opened the four-game set with a 28-10 win behind Graham
Overton's ten points. Camden Bowden provided nine with Lexi Shook chipping in four points.
Harlee Renfroe contributed with three points and Henley Burt finished with two points.
Lee Academy Junior High boys eased past North Delta 40-16 as Garner Rybolt scored 12
points and Walker Sayle added four.
North Delta will visit Marshall Thursday in a District 1-4A matchup