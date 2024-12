Mt. Olivet Fire annual meeting Published 9:51 am Monday, December 23, 2024

Staff Report

The annual meeting for the Mt. Olivet Fire Dept. will be on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at 7

p.m.

The community is invited to come hear what the volunteer department accomplished

during the 2024 calendar year and hear plans for the 2025 years.

Refreshments will be provided.

Contact Judy French (662-609-2657) for more information.