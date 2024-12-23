Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Marchessault available, and we have some stats to help you make good decisions.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 17:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -7.
- Marchessault has 21 points overall, with at least one point in 16 different games.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 10.1%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 16 times this season in games with a set points prop (34 opportunities).
- In 34 games played this season, he has recorded 21 points, with five multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
- The Hurricanes have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|34
|Games
|0
|21
|Points
|0
|10
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: