Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23
Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 19 games, and has 26 points in all.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
- He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 11 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
- In 34 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with seven multi-point games.
Hurricanes Defensive Insights
- The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
- Its +26 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Hurricanes
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|34
|Games
|0
|26
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|17
|Assists
|0
