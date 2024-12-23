Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 18:54 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 19 games, and has 26 points in all.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 11 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).

In 34 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.

Its +26 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 0 26 Points 0 9 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

