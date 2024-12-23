Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, meet the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Fancy a bet on Forsberg in the Predators-Hurricanes game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -9, in 18:54 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 19 games, and has 26 points in all.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 7.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 11 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
  • In 34 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with seven multi-point games.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL action.
  • Its +26 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Hurricanes are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Hurricanes

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Carolina
34 Games 0
26 Points 0
9 Goals 0
17 Assists 0

