Disabled tag shortage ended for county drivers

December 23, 2024

Panola County drivers who qualify for a disabled tag are finally able to get the special tag. The Tax Assessor/Collector’s office has received a new supply, but was without the tags most of this month due to a supply shortage.

Instead, disabled drivers were offered a regular state license plate with the option to swap for the special tag when more arrived, although the State of Mississippi will charge another $10 in those cases.

The county had little warning that the state’s supplier of disabled tags, a Canadian company, had not shipped enough, and the result was complaints and phone calls to supervisors, mostly from people upset at the idea of returning to the courthouse later in the year for another tag, and being charged an additional $10.

Mississippi offers permanent and temporary disability parking options, and also has a blue placard that can be issued for drivers to display in their windshield. There is no extra charge for drivers who get a disabled tag, and tags are good from year-to-year and must be updated when the state changes design on its regular five-year cycle.

Two disabled tags and placards are allowed per household.

The application for disabled parking privilege includes these qualifying conditions:

● Cannot walk 200 feet without stopping to rest; or

● Cannot walk without the use of an assistive device; or

● Is restricted by lung disease to such an extent that the person’s forced (respiratory) expiratory volume for one (1) second, when measured by spirometry, is less than one (1) liter, or the arterial oxygen tension is less than sixty (60) mm/hg on room air at rest; or

● Use portable oxygen; or

● Has a cardiac condition to the extent that the person’s functional limitations are classified in severity as Class III or Class IV according to standards set by the American Heart Association; or Is severely limited in his/her ability to walk due to an arthritic, neurological, or orthopedic condition; or

