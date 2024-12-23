College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 23

Published 12:47 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 23

There is no shortage of excitement on Monday in SEC action, including the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. If you’re interested in picks against the spread, scroll down.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Middle Tennessee +26.5 vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 21.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tennessee -26.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: December 23
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

