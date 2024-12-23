College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 23

Published 8:47 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 23

The AAC college basketball schedule on Monday, which includes the Murray State Racers squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers, is sure to please — see below for picks against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Murray State -6.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. Charlotte 49ers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Murray State by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Murray State -6.5
  • Time: 12:30 AM ET
  • Date: December 24
  • TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 23

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 23

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 23

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 23

