College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 23
Published 8:47 am Monday, December 23, 2024
The AAC college basketball schedule on Monday, which includes the Murray State Racers squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers, is sure to please — see below for picks against the spread.
AAC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Murray State -6.5 vs. Charlotte
- Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. Charlotte 49ers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Murray State by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Murray State -6.5
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- Date: December 24
- TV Channel: ESPN2
