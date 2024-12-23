College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 23 Published 8:47 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The AAC college basketball schedule on Monday, which includes the Murray State Racers squaring off against the Charlotte 49ers, is sure to please — see below for picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Murray State -6.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Murray State Racers vs. Charlotte 49ers

Murray State Racers vs. Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Murray State by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Murray State by 9.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Murray State -6.5

Murray State -6.5 Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET Date: December 24

December 24 TV Channel: ESPN2

