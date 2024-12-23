Buy Tickets for Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators on December 23
Published 4:51 am Monday, December 23, 2024
Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Nashville Predators on Monday at Bridgestone Arena — the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET — are the Hurricanes’ Martin Necas and the Predators’ Filip Forsberg.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 23
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-138)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Hurricanes Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Martin Necas
|33
|14
|30
|44
|Sebastian Aho
|33
|10
|25
|35
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|33
|6
|21
|27
|Andrei Svechnikov
|33
|12
|14
|26
|Seth Jarvis
|26
|9
|11
|20
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|34
|9
|17
|26
|Roman Josi
|30
|7
|17
|24
|Jonathan Marchessault
|34
|10
|11
|21
|Ryan O’Reilly
|31
|7
|12
|19
|Steven Stamkos
|34
|9
|10
|19
Hurricanes vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Hurricanes net the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 116 this season.
- Carolina is ranked sixth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 90 in total (2.7 per game).
- The Hurricanes’ 26.42% power-play conversion rate is sixth-best in the NHL this season.
- The Predators have the league’s 31st-ranked scoring offense (79 total goals, 2.3 per game).
- Nashville’s 105 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (17.35%) ranks 24th in the league.
