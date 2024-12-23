Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23 Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Monday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 34 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 21:40 on the ice.

Skjei has 10 points overall, accumulating at least one point in nine different games.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.

In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.

The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Hurricanes

