Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Hurricanes Game – December 23

Published 4:34 am Monday, December 23, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be on the ice Monday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei in that upcoming Predators-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +230, Under: -319)

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 34 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -4, and is averaging 21:40 on the ice.
  • Skjei has 10 points overall, accumulating at least one point in nine different games.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting two shots per game.
  • In eight of the 30 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in nine games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Hurricanes Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 90 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
  • With a goal differential of +26, the team is fifth-best in the league in that category.
  • The Hurricanes have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 17.6 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Hurricanes

