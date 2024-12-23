Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 12:30 pm Monday, December 23, 2024

Dec. 10

MLK Dr., structure fire.

Central St., 54 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Tubbs Rd., Timber Ridge Apts. 50 year old female is choking.

Patterson St., residential fire alarm.

I-55 southbound, one mile south of Enid exit, vehicle accident with entrapment, no response

from county fire department.

Hwy. 51S, Magnolia Rental area, two vehicle accident with injuries.

Lester St., 84 year old male patient with chest pains.

Hwy. 6E, Jack’s Restaurant, 55 year old female having seizures.

Hwy. 6W, Pride Hyundai, 55 year old female having seizures, Lifeguard is responding from

Sardis.

Lester St., 73 year old male is unconscious, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dec. 11

Eureka Rd., 53 year old male with shortness of breath.

Willa St., 76 year old female with chest pains.

Hwy. 51S, fire alarm.

Dec. 12

Magnolia Circle, carbon monoxide detector alarm.

Boothe St., 55 year old male has weakness.

Dec. 13

Shagbark Dr., fire alarm.

Shagbark Dr., fire alarm.

Church St., female has fallen on porch and is bleeding from head.

Gordon Dr., 42 year old female with numbness in back and leg, Lifeguard has been toned.

Dec. 14

Pollard St., 85 year old female needs lift assist.

Hwy. 6 & Good Hope, two vehicle accident with injuries.

Gracie Cove, 56 year old male with a swollen arm, Lifeguard has been toned.

Magnolia Circle, 95 year female patient with side pain.

Dec. 15

Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, waterflow alarm.

Trianon St., 41 year old male subject having seizures.

Dec. 16

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 42 year old male needs lift assist.

Pearson St., 32 year old female having chest pains.

Bates St., 40 year old male having a seizure.

Brewer Rd., caller needs smoke detectors checked for working order.