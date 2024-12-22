Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4 Published 4:36 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

On Saturday, January 4, 2025, the Golden State Warriors (15-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (20-9) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Favorite: –

Warriors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Warriors Grizzlies 113.1 Points Avg. 123.1 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9 45.1% Field Goal % 48.9% 37.2% Three Point % 37%

Warriors’ Top Players

Stephen Curry contributes 22.4 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

Dennis Schroder contributes with 17.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, and Kevon Looney adds 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per matchup.

Curry is the top active three-point shooter for the Warriors, connecting on 4.2 per game.

Curry records 1.3 steals per game. Draymond Green collects 0.9 blocks a contest.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. tallies 21.4 points per game and also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has also added 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Jaylen Wells cashes in on 1.8 treys per game.

The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a lift from Jackson (1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game).

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/25 Lakers – Home – 12/27 Clippers – Away – 12/28 Suns – Home – 12/30 Cavaliers – Home – 1/2 76ers – Home – 1/4 Grizzlies – Home – 1/5 Kings – Home – 1/7 Heat – Home – 1/9 Pistons – Away – 1/10 Pacers – Away – 1/13 Raptors – Away –

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 12/26 Raptors – Home – 12/27 Pelicans – Away – 12/29 Thunder – Away – 12/31 Suns – Away – 1/3 Kings – Away – 1/4 Warriors – Away – 1/6 Mavericks – Home – 1/9 Rockets – Home – 1/11 Timberwolves – Away – 1/13 Rockets – Away – 1/15 Spurs – Away –

