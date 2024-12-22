Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4

Published 4:36 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4

On Saturday, January 4, 2025, the Golden State Warriors (15-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (20-9) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center
  • Favorite:

Warriors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats

Warriors Grizzlies
113.1 Points Avg. 123.1
110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.9
45.1% Field Goal % 48.9%
37.2% Three Point % 37%

Warriors’ Top Players

  • Stephen Curry contributes 22.4 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.
  • Dennis Schroder contributes with 17.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, and Kevon Looney adds 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per matchup.
  • Curry is the top active three-point shooter for the Warriors, connecting on 4.2 per game.
  • Curry records 1.3 steals per game. Draymond Green collects 0.9 blocks a contest.

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. tallies 21.4 points per game and also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.
  • This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. has also added 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
  • Jaylen Wells cashes in on 1.8 treys per game.
  • The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a lift from Jackson (1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game).

Warriors Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/25 Lakers Home
12/27 Clippers Away
12/28 Suns Home
12/30 Cavaliers Home
1/2 76ers Home
1/4 Grizzlies Home
1/5 Kings Home
1/7 Heat Home
1/9 Pistons Away
1/10 Pacers Away
1/13 Raptors Away

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
12/26 Raptors Home
12/27 Pelicans Away
12/29 Thunder Away
12/31 Suns Away
1/3 Kings Away
1/4 Warriors Away
1/6 Mavericks Home
1/9 Rockets Home
1/11 Timberwolves Away
1/13 Rockets Away
1/15 Spurs Away

