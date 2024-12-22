Warriors vs. Grizzlies Tickets Available – Saturday, Jan. 4
Published 4:36 am Sunday, December 22, 2024
On Saturday, January 4, 2025, the Golden State Warriors (15-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (20-9) at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-BA and FDSSE.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Warriors vs. Grizzlies 2024-25 Stats
|Warriors
|Grizzlies
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|123.1
|110.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|45.1%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|37.2%
|Three Point %
|37%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Warriors’ Top Players
- Stephen Curry contributes 22.4 points, five rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.
- Dennis Schroder contributes with 17.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game, and Kevon Looney adds 5.2 points, 1.8 assists and 7.5 rebounds per matchup.
- Curry is the top active three-point shooter for the Warriors, connecting on 4.2 per game.
- Curry records 1.3 steals per game. Draymond Green collects 0.9 blocks a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. tallies 21.4 points per game and also tacks on 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.
- This season, Santi Aldama is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. has also added 10.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Jaylen Wells cashes in on 1.8 treys per game.
- The Grizzlies’ defensive effort gets a lift from Jackson (1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game).
Warriors Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/25
|Lakers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Clippers
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28
|Suns
|–
|Home
|–
|12/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/2
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/4
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|1/5
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|1/7
|Heat
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|1/10
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
Go see the Warriors or Grizzlies in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|12/26
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|12/27
|Pelicans
|–
|Away
|–
|12/29
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
|1/3
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|1/4
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|1/6
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|1/9
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/11
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/13
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/15
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.