Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 23 Published 7:29 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Only a single top-25 game is on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That matchup is the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Check out the article below for picks against the spread.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 83, Middle Tennessee 61

Tennessee 83, Middle Tennessee 61 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 21.5 points

Tennessee by 21.5 points Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (+24.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

