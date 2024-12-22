Ole Miss vs. Georgia Basketball Tickets – Saturday, January 4 Published 8:03 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 0-0 SEC) play the Georgia Bulldogs (10-1, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on SEC Network.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Game Info & Tickets

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss vs. Georgia 2024-25 Stats

Ole Miss Stat Georgia 81.8 Points For 83.1 63.8 Points Against 63.4 46.2% Field Goal % 50.5% 40.6% Opponent Field Goal % 38.2% 36.3% Three Point % 35.0% 31.1% Opponent Three Point % 26.9%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Sean Pedulla leads the Rebels, scoring 14.8 points per game.

Malik Dia paces Ole Miss with 5.3 rebounds per game and Jaylen Murray leads the team with 4.5 assists per outing.

Murray is the top three-point shooter for the Rebels, connecting on 2.5 per game.

Ole Miss’ steals leader is Pedulla, who collects 2.5 per game. Dre Davis leads the team averaging 1.1 blocks a contest.

Georgia’s Top Players

Asa Newell is at the top of the Bulldogs scoring and rebounding leaderboards with 16.0 points per game and 6.4 rebounds per game this season.

Tyrin Lawrence puts in work giving out assists and is Georgia’s assist leader with 3.5 per game.

Dakota Leffew makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulldogs, averaging 2.6 treys per game.

Silas Demary Jr. tops Georgia in steals with 1.8 per game, and Somto Cyril leads the squad in blocks with 2.3 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Ole Miss Schedule

Georgia Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id: