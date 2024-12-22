NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 23 Published 9:26 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls.

Ready to explore the betting info for today’s NBA action? Let’s analyze them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 23

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Cavaliers -14.5

Cavaliers -14.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.3 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 18.3 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOH

KJZZ and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: 76ers -5.5

76ers -5.5 Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 1.0 points)

76ers (Projected to win by 1.0 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.4 total projected points)

Over (220.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 2.0 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 2.0 points) Total: 215.5 points

215.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.2 total projected points)

Over (220.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida

Kia Center in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSFL

NBCS-BOS and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -5.5

Rockets -5.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 8.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 8.8 points) Total: 218.5 points

218.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.5 total projected points)

Over (219.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSE

SCHN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets

Spread: Heat -9.5

Heat -9.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.7 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 6.7 points) Total: 213.5 points

213.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.7 total projected points)

Over (222.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: YES and FDSSUN

YES and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Knicks -13.5

Knicks -13.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 12.7 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 12.7 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.1 total projected points)

Over (227.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and SportsNet

MSG and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves -3.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSN

FDSSE and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -1.5

Bucks -1.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.3 total projected points)

Over (231.3 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSWI

CHSN and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards

Spread: Thunder -18.5

Thunder -18.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 23.1 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 23.1 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.1 total projected points)

Over (223.1 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: MNMT2 and FDSOK

MNMT2 and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Grizzlies -5.5

Grizzlies -5.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.5 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 7.5 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.5 total projected points)

Over (226.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSSC

FDSSE and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Mavericks -10.5

Mavericks -10.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.8 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 14.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.0 total projected points)

Over (227.0 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KATU and KFAA

KATU and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Warriors -5.5

Warriors -5.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 7.7 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 7.7 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.5 total projected points)

Over (227.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Nuggets -5.5

Nuggets -5.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.6 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.8 total projected points)

Over (232.8 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and AZFamily

ALT and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Lakers -5.5

Lakers -5.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 4.0 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 4.0 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.5 total projected points)

Over (225.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

SportsNet LA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

