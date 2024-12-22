Memphis vs. North Texas Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 5
Published 8:04 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
Sunday’s AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) against the North Texas Mean Green (9-3, 0-0 AAC), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Memphis vs. North Texas 2024-25 Stats
|Memphis
|Stat
|North Texas
|78.4
|Points For
|67.9
|76.0
|Points Against
|56.5
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|43.1%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.4%
|40.5%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
|35.8%
|Opponent Three Point %
|30.7%
Memphis’ Top Players
- The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He puts up 22.5 points per game and contributes 3.3 assists.
- Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who averages 6.9 per game.
- Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 3.2 per game.
- Haggerty leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Moussa Cisse collects 1.3 blocks an outing to pace Memphis.
North Texas’ Top Players
- The Mean Green leader in scoring is Atin Wright with 12.8 points per game. He also adds 1.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game.
- When it comes to North Texas leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Moulaye Sissoko with 5.5 rebounds per game and Jasper Floyd with 3.9 assists per game.
- Wright leads the Mean Green in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.4 made threes per game.
- North Texas’ Latrell Jossell has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.6 per game and Brenen Lorient is first in blocks with 0.9 per game.
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|L 79-66
|FedExForum
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
FedExForum
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|–
Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
|1/5/2025
|North Texas
|–
FedExForum
|1/11/2025
|East Carolina
|–
FedExForum
|1/16/2025
|@ Temple
|–
Liacouras Center
North Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2024
|Appalachian State
|W 68-64
|UNT Coliseum
|12/22/2024
|Houston Christian
|W 62-46
|UNT Coliseum
|12/31/2024
|UAB
|–
UNT Coliseum
|1/5/2025
|@ Memphis
|–
FedExForum
|1/8/2025
|Rice
|–
UNT Coliseum
|1/14/2025
|@ East Carolina
|–
Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum
