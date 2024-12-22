Memphis vs. North Texas Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 5

Published 8:04 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Memphis vs. North Texas Basketball Tickets - Sunday, January 5

Sunday’s AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) against the North Texas Mean Green (9-3, 0-0 AAC), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info & Tickets

Memphis vs. North Texas 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat North Texas
78.4 Points For 67.9
76.0 Points Against 56.5
45.5% Field Goal % 44.4%
43.1% Opponent Field Goal % 41.4%
40.5% Three Point % 35.2%
35.8% Opponent Three Point % 30.7%

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Memphis’ Top Players

  • The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He puts up 22.5 points per game and contributes 3.3 assists.
  • Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who averages 6.9 per game.
  • Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 3.2 per game.
  • Haggerty leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Moussa Cisse collects 1.3 blocks an outing to pace Memphis.

North Texas’ Top Players

  • The Mean Green leader in scoring is Atin Wright with 12.8 points per game. He also adds 1.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game.
  • When it comes to North Texas leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Moulaye Sissoko with 5.5 rebounds per game and Jasper Floyd with 3.9 assists per game.
  • Wright leads the Mean Green in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.4 made threes per game.
  • North Texas’ Latrell Jossell has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.6 per game and Brenen Lorient is first in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2024 Mississippi State L 79-66 FedExForum
12/28/2024 Ole Miss FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 North Texas FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/11/2025 East Carolina FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/16/2025 @ Temple Liacouras Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

North Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2024 Appalachian State W 68-64 UNT Coliseum
12/22/2024 Houston Christian W 62-46 UNT Coliseum
12/31/2024 UAB UNT Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/5/2025 @ Memphis FedExForum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/8/2025 Rice UNT Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/14/2025 @ East Carolina Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

id:

More Sports Plus

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 24

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 24

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Monday, December 23

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, December 23

How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23

How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow