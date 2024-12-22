Memphis vs. North Texas Basketball Tickets – Sunday, January 5 Published 8:04 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday’s AAC slate includes the Memphis Tigers (9-3, 0-0 AAC) against the North Texas Mean Green (9-3, 0-0 AAC), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Memphis vs. North Texas Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2025

Sunday, January 5, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. North Texas 2024-25 Stats

Memphis Stat North Texas 78.4 Points For 67.9 76.0 Points Against 56.5 45.5% Field Goal % 44.4% 43.1% Opponent Field Goal % 41.4% 40.5% Three Point % 35.2% 35.8% Opponent Three Point % 30.7%

Memphis’ Top Players

The Tigers points and assists leader is PJ Haggerty. He puts up 22.5 points per game and contributes 3.3 assists.

Memphis’ rebounding leader is Dain Dainja, who averages 6.9 per game.

Tyrese Hunter is the top three-point shooter for the Tigers, knocking down 3.2 per game.

Haggerty leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Moussa Cisse collects 1.3 blocks an outing to pace Memphis.

North Texas’ Top Players

The Mean Green leader in scoring is Atin Wright with 12.8 points per game. He also adds 1.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game.

When it comes to North Texas leaders in rebounds and assists, the team has two players at the top: Moulaye Sissoko with 5.5 rebounds per game and Jasper Floyd with 3.9 assists per game.

Wright leads the Mean Green in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.4 made threes per game.

North Texas’ Latrell Jossell has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.6 per game and Brenen Lorient is first in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Memphis Schedule

North Texas Schedule

