Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23
Published 9:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (10-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jesper Fast
|RW
|Out
|Neck
|Jack Drury
|C
|Out
|Hand
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Knee
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.5 per game).
- Carolina has conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- Their +26 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 79 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville’s total of 105 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 17th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-140)
|Predators (+119)
|6
