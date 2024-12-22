Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23 Published 9:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (10-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jesper Fast RW Out Neck Jack Drury C Out Hand Frederik Andersen G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.5 per game).

Carolina has conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

Their +26 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators have 79 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.

Nashville’s total of 105 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 17th in the league.

With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+119) 6

