Hurricanes vs. Predators Injury Report Today – December 23

Published 9:42 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (21-11-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Hurricanes prepare for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (10-17-7) at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, December 23 at 8:00 PM ET.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jesper Fast RW Out Neck
Jack Drury C Out Hand
Frederik Andersen G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (116 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Carolina has conceded 90 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • Their +26 goal differential is fifth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 79 goals this season (2.3 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Nashville’s total of 105 goals given up (3.1 per game) ranks 17th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -26, they are 31st in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Hurricanes (-140) Predators (+119) 6

