How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23 Published 7:54 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (20-9) will look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) on December 23, 2024 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC

FDSSE, FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Clippers’ opponents have knocked down.

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 123.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 107.6 the Clippers give up.

Memphis has a 19-7 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.

Clippers Stats Insights

The Clippers’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Los Angeles has compiled a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.

The Clippers score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are putting up the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (123.1) this season.

Memphis is surrendering 109.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is seven fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (116.8).

When playing at home, the Grizzlies are sinking one more three-pointers per game (14.3) than away from home (13.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (36.4%).

Clippers Home & Away Comparison

The Clippers put up more points per game at home (110.4) than away (108.3), and also concede fewer points at home (106.3) than on the road (109.1).

At home, Los Angeles gives up 106.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 109.1.

This year the Clippers are picking up more assists at home (25 per game) than away (24.2).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vince Williams Jr. Out Ankle Marcus Smart Out Finger Jay Huff Questionable Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot

Clippers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Terance Mann Out Finger Kawhi Leonard Out Knee Kobe Brown Questionable Back PJ Tucker Out Personal

