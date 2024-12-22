How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published 7:54 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-9) will look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (16-13) on December 23, 2024 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSC
- Live Stream: FDSSE, FDSSC
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Clippers’ opponents have knocked down.
- In games Memphis shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 19-4 overall.
- The Clippers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies average 123.1 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 107.6 the Clippers give up.
- Memphis has a 19-7 record when putting up more than 107.6 points.
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- Los Angeles has compiled a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at eighth.
- The Clippers score an average of 109.4 points per game, only 3.5 fewer points than the 112.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Los Angeles has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are putting up the same number of points when playing at home and on the road (123.1) this season.
- Memphis is surrendering 109.8 points per game this year when playing at home, which is seven fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (116.8).
- When playing at home, the Grizzlies are sinking one more three-pointers per game (14.3) than away from home (13.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (36.4%).
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers put up more points per game at home (110.4) than away (108.3), and also concede fewer points at home (106.3) than on the road (109.1).
- At home, Los Angeles gives up 106.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 109.1.
- This year the Clippers are picking up more assists at home (25 per game) than away (24.2).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vince Williams Jr.
|Out
|Ankle
|Marcus Smart
|Out
|Finger
|Jay Huff
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terance Mann
|Out
|Finger
|Kawhi Leonard
|Out
|Knee
|Kobe Brown
|Questionable
|Back
|PJ Tucker
|Out
|Personal