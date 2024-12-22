How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22
Published 12:49 am Sunday, December 22, 2024
The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Missouri Tigers is one of six games on the Sunday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in action.
Today’s SEC Games
Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Illinois Fighting Illini at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
