Published 12:49 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 22

The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Missouri Tigers is one of six games on the Sunday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Illinois Fighting Illini at Missouri Tigers

Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Bulldogs

