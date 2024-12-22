How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22 Published 12:49 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Missouri Tigers is one of six games on the Sunday college basketball slate that features an SEC team in action.

Today’s SEC Games

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Illinois Fighting Illini at Missouri Tigers

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Central Arkansas Bears at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Radford Highlanders at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

