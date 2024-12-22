How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Published 4:45 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC teams will be in action across four games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Houston Christian Huskies taking on the North Texas Mean Green at UNT Coliseum.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers

Houston Christian Huskies at North Texas Mean Green

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Rice Owls

Charlotte 49ers at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

