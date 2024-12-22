How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22 Published 4:45 am Sunday, December 22, 2024

AAC teams will be in action across four games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Houston Christian Huskies taking on the North Texas Mean Green at UNT Coliseum.

Today’s AAC Games

Alcorn State Braves at UAB Blazers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at North Texas Mean Green

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Rice Owls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte 49ers at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

