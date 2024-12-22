How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23
Published 3:46 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024
Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Monday’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your sights set on building a parlay.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)
- This season, 19 of Carolina’s 33 games have gone over Monday’s over/under of 6 goals.
- So far this season, 13 games Nashville has played finished with over 6 goals.
- The Hurricanes score 3.52 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.32, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.
- This game’s total is 0.2 more than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Hurricanes Moneyline: -145
- The Hurricanes have been victorious in 20 of their 31 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).
- Carolina is 18-9 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this game, the Hurricanes’ implied win probability is 59.2%.
Predators Moneyline: +121
- In 13 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has secured the upset once.
- The Predators have won a single game with moneyline odds of +121 or longer (in six such games).
- Nashville has a 45.2% implied probability to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Carolina 4, Nashville 3
Hurricanes Points Leaders
- One of Carolina’s top offensive options this season is Martin Necas, who has put up 44 points in 33 games.
- Sebastian Aho has 10 goals and 25 assists for Carolina to compile 35 total points (1.1 per game).
- Carolina’s offensive effort is aided by Shayne Gostisbehere’s 35 points. He’s contributed 21 assists.
- Across 21 games played, Pyotr Kochetkov has a goaltending record of 14-6-0. During those games, he’s allowed 50 goals while recording 464 saves.
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 26 points (0.8 per game). He has scored nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games (playing 18:54 per game).
- Roman Josi has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 24 points, thanks to seven goals and 17 assists.
- Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 21 points, courtesy of 10 goals (first on team) and 11 assists (fourth).
- Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 7-14-6 this season, compiling 698 saves and giving up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (26th in the league).
Hurricanes’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/17/2024
|Islanders
|W 4-0
|Home
|-240
|12/20/2024
|Capitals
|L 3-1
|Away
|-158
|12/22/2024
|Rangers
|W 3-1
|Away
|-154
|12/23/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|-145
|12/27/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
|12/28/2024
|Devils
|–
|Home
|–
|12/31/2024
|Blue Jackets
|–
|Away
|–
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|12/17/2024
|Rangers
|W 2-0
|Home
|-148
|12/19/2024
|Penguins
|L 5-4
|Home
|-158
|12/21/2024
|Kings
|W 3-2
|Home
|-112
|12/23/2024
|Hurricanes
|–
|Home
|+121
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|–
|Away
|–
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
Carolina vs. Nashville Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.