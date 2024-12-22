How to Pick the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 23 Published 3:46 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

Before the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET in Monday’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators, here are the best bets you should be thinking about, whether you’re looking to place a single wager or have your sights set on building a parlay.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Hurricanes vs. Predators Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.9 goals)

This season, 19 of Carolina’s 33 games have gone over Monday’s over/under of 6 goals.

So far this season, 13 games Nashville has played finished with over 6 goals.

The Hurricanes score 3.52 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.32, adding up to 0.2 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

This game’s total is 0.2 more than the 5.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Hurricanes Moneyline: -145

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 20 of their 31 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).

Carolina is 18-9 (victorious in 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this game, the Hurricanes’ implied win probability is 59.2%.

Predators Moneyline: +121

In 13 games as the moneyline underdog, Nashville has secured the upset once.

The Predators have won a single game with moneyline odds of +121 or longer (in six such games).

Nashville has a 45.2% implied probability to win this game.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Carolina 4, Nashville 3

Hurricanes Points Leaders

One of Carolina’s top offensive options this season is Martin Necas, who has put up 44 points in 33 games.

Sebastian Aho has 10 goals and 25 assists for Carolina to compile 35 total points (1.1 per game).

Carolina’s offensive effort is aided by Shayne Gostisbehere’s 35 points. He’s contributed 21 assists.

Across 21 games played, Pyotr Kochetkov has a goaltending record of 14-6-0. During those games, he’s allowed 50 goals while recording 464 saves.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his team with 26 points (0.8 per game). He has scored nine goals and 17 assists in 34 games (playing 18:54 per game).

Roman Josi has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 24 points, thanks to seven goals and 17 assists.

Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault has 21 points, courtesy of 10 goals (first on team) and 11 assists (fourth).

Nashville’s Juuse Saros is 7-14-6 this season, compiling 698 saves and giving up 72 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (26th in the league).

Hurricanes’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/17/2024 Islanders W 4-0 Home -240 12/20/2024 Capitals L 3-1 Away -158 12/22/2024 Rangers W 3-1 Away -154 12/23/2024 Predators – Away -145 12/27/2024 Devils – Away – 12/28/2024 Devils – Home – 12/31/2024 Blue Jackets – Away –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins L 5-4 Home -158 12/21/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home -112 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home +121 12/27/2024 Blues – Away – 12/30/2024 Jets – Away – 12/31/2024 Wild – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Carolina vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: