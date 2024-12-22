How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 16 with Fubo
Published 12:47 am Sunday, December 22, 2024
Want to follow the NFL this Sunday? NFL RedZone has you covered providing every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to key moments, highlights, stats and more during seven straight hours of football without commercial breaks. Keep scrolling to see which games are on the docket for this week’s broadcast.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Rams (-3)
Total: 46.5
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-9)
Total: 46.5
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-6.5)
Total: 47.5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-3.5)
Total: 42.5
|New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-8.5)
Total: 43
|Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Cardinals (-5)
Total: 47.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-3.5)
Total: 46.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Vikings (-3)
Total: 42.5
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-14)
Total: 46.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-1.5)
Total: 44.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
Total: 40.5
Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.
