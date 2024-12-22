Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, December 22
Published 12:20 am Sunday, December 22, 2024
There is a lot to be excited about on Sunday in college basketball action, including the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons playing the Michigan Wolverines — that’s one of the 10 games our computer model likes in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +19.5 vs. Michigan
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Michigan by 13.0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan (-19.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -5.5 vs. Charleston (SC)
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Kent State +19.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Alabama by 13.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama (-19.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +28.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 22.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-28.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Utah State +4.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: New Orleans +27.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: LSU by 23.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU (-27.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Oral Roberts +20.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Oklahoma State by 16.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Brown +23.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Brown Bears at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 19.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UCSB +2.5 vs. Missouri State
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: UCSB by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Loyola Chicago -6.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Loyola Chicago Ramblers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
