Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, December 23 Published 8:19 pm Sunday, December 22, 2024

The college basketball slate on Monday is sure to please. Our computer model has provided picks against the spread for three games, including the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders playing the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Middle Tennessee +26.5 vs. Tennessee Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at Tennessee Volunteers Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 Computer Projection: Tennessee by 21.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 21.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee (-26.5)

Tennessee (-26.5) TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) ATS Pick: Washington -10.5 vs. Seattle U Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at Washington Huskies

Seattle U Redhawks at Washington Huskies Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 Computer Projection: Washington by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Washington by 11.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Washington (-10.5)

Washington (-10.5) TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) ATS Pick: North Dakota State -9.5 vs. CSU Bakersfield Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at North Dakota State Bison

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at North Dakota State Bison Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 23

December 23 Computer Projection: North Dakota State by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

North Dakota State by 10 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: North Dakota State (-9.5)

North Dakota State (-9.5) TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

