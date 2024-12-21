Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:28 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Tyler Boyd was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Tennessee Titans’ Week 16 game against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Boyd’s stats can be found on this page.

Looking at season stats, Boyd has been targeted 50 times and has 35 catches for 356 yards (10.2 per reception) and zero TDs, plus one carry for three yards.

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Sign up today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Boyd has been listed on the injury list this week (full participation in practice, foot), but does not have a game status on the latest report.

The Titans have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (FP/ankle): 23 Rec; 393 Rec Yds; 8 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Total: 43 points

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Boyd 2024 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 50 35 356 172 0 10.2

Boyd Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action all season long on Fubo.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 3 2 39 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: