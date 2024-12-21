Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 1:28 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans match up against the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. Take a look at Westbrook-Ikhine’s stats below.
Westbrook-Ikhine’s season stats include 393 yards on 23 receptions (17.1 per catch) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Westbrook-Ikhine (full participation in practice, ankle) is listed on the injury report this week. He does not currently have a game status listed.
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Colton Dowell (out/knee): 0 Rec
- Tyler Boyd (FP/foot): 35 Rec; 356 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: December 22, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Total: 43 points
Westbrook-Ikhine 2024 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|43
|23
|393
|106
|8
|17.1
Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|@Colts
|2
|1
|9
|1
|Week 7
|@Bills
|4
|2
|10
|1
|Week 8
|@Lions
|4
|2
|39
|1
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|6
|5
|50
|1
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|3
|3
|31
|0
|Week 11
|@Vikings
|6
|2
|117
|1
|Week 12
|@Texans
|5
|2
|48
|1
|Week 13
|@Commanders
|8
|3
|61
|2
|Week 14
|@Jaguars
|2
|1
|19
|0
|Week 15
|@Bengals
|3
|2
|9
|0
