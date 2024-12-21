Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 22
Published 7:29 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
There are six games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Morgan State Bears versus the Iowa State Cyclones. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, keep reading.
Place your bets on any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Morgan State Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 96, Morgan State 59
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 36.9 points
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Kent State 67
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 13.6 points
- Pick ATS: Kent State (+19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 13 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue Fort Wayne (+19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Venue: Crisler Center
- TV Channel: B1G+
- Live Stream: B1G+
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Central Arkansas Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 87, Central Arkansas 61
- Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26 points
Key Facts
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Norman, Oklahoma
- Venue: Lloyd Noble Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Brown Bears
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 82, Brown 62
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 19.5 points
- Pick ATS: Brown (+23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Grambling Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 82, Grambling 58
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 24.2 points
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
