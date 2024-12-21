Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, December 22 Published 7:29 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

There are six games featuring a ranked team on the Sunday college basketball schedule, including the Morgan State Bears versus the Iowa State Cyclones. If you’re wanting against-the-spread picks for each matchup, keep reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. Morgan State Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 96, Morgan State 59

Iowa State 96, Morgan State 59 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 36.9 points

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 81, Kent State 67

Alabama 81, Kent State 67 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 13.6 points

Alabama by 13.6 points Pick ATS: Kent State (+19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 70

Michigan 83, Purdue Fort Wayne 70 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 13 points

Michigan by 13 points Pick ATS: Purdue Fort Wayne (+19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Crisler Center TV Channel: B1G+

B1G+ Live Stream: B1G+

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Central Arkansas Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oklahoma 87, Central Arkansas 61

Oklahoma 87, Central Arkansas 61 Projected Favorite: Oklahoma by 26 points

Key Facts

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Lloyd Noble Center

Lloyd Noble Center TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Brown Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 82, Brown 62

Kansas 82, Brown 62 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 19.5 points

Kansas by 19.5 points Pick ATS: Brown (+23.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Grambling Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 82, Grambling 58

Cincinnati 82, Grambling 58 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 24.2 points

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

