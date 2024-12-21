Titans vs. Colts Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 16 Published 3:37 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

A victory by the Indianapolis Colts over the Tennessee Titans is our computer model projection for these teams’ upcoming matchup, on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET (at Lucas Oil Stadium). For more information, including the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

With 366.1 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, the Colts have been forced to rely on their 22nd-ranked offense (311.4 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. The Titans have been struggling defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 27.1 points allowed per game. They have been more productive offensively, generating 18.1 points per contest (27th-ranked).

Titans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (-3.5) Over (42.5) Colts 28, Titans 17

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has covered just twice in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

The Titans have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Tennessee and its opponent have combined to go over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

Games involving the Titans this year have averaged 41 points per game, a 1.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Colts Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Colts a 65.5% chance to win.

Indianapolis is 8-6-0 ATS this season.

Indianapolis and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of 14 times this season.

Colts games have had an average of 44.6 points this season, 2.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Colts 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colts 20 23.5 19.5 22.2 20.4 24.5 Titans 18.1 27.1 16.3 23 20 31.1

