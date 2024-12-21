NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 22 Published 9:26 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers playing the Sacramento Kings.

Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s dissect them together.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 22

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Kings -2.5

Kings -2.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.1 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 6.1 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)

Over (230.2 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN

NBCS-CA and FDSIN

Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7.1 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 7.1 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)

Over (223.8 total projected points) Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SCHN and TSN

SCHN and TSN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -9.5

Nuggets -9.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.0 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.0 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)

Over (229.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2

Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2

