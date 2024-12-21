NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 22
Published 9:26 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers playing the Sacramento Kings.
Ready to dive in the odds for today’s NBA action? Let’s dissect them together.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 22
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Kings -2.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 6.1 points)
- Total: 236.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 7.1 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SCHN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Nuggets -9.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.0 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
