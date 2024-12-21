How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Sunday, December 22

Top-25 teams will take the court across four games on Sunday’s college basketball slate. That includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits taking on the Texas Longhorns at Moody Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Omaha Mavericks at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

