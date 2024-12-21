How to Watch the NBA Today, December 22
Published 7:26 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Houston Rockets against the Toronto Raptors is one of three compelling options on today’s NBA slate.
Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.
Watch the NBA Today – December 22
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SCHN and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
