How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, December 22

Published 11:49 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Texas Longhorns hit the court in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include SEC squads.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Omaha Mavericks at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

