How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream – December 21
Published 4:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Queens Royals (7-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The Royals have also won four games in a row.
Ole Miss vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Ole Miss has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Royals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rebels sit at 245th.
- The Rebels average 9.0 more points per game (81.9) than the Royals allow (72.9).
- Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.
Queens Stats Insights
- The Royals are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.2% the Rebels’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Queens has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
- The Royals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 228th.
- The Royals score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.9 the Rebels allow.
- Queens has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.0).
- Defensively the Rebels were better at home last year, ceding 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.9 in road games.
- Ole Miss made 7.6 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).
Queens Home & Away Comparison
- Queens scores 79.8 points per game at home, and 67.7 away.
- At home the Royals are giving up 59.6 points per game, 24.2 fewer points than they are on the road (83.8).
- At home, Queens makes 10.0 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (31.3%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2024
|Lindenwood
|W 86-53
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/14/2024
|Southern Miss
|W 77-46
|Mississippi Coast Coliseum
|12/17/2024
|Southern
|W 74-61
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/21/2024
|Queens
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/28/2024
|@ Memphis
|–
|FedExForum
|1/4/2025
|Georgia
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
Queens Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2024
|Carolina University
|W 91-53
|Curry Arena
|12/14/2024
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 85-83
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/18/2024
|Mercer
|W 73-66
|Curry Arena
|12/21/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/2/2025
|Stetson
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Curry Arena
|1/4/2025
|FGCU
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Curry Arena
