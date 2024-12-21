How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream – December 21 Published 4:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Queens Royals (7-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024. The Royals have also won four games in a row.

Ole Miss vs. Queens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Ole Miss has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Royals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Rebels sit at 245th.

The Rebels average 9.0 more points per game (81.9) than the Royals allow (72.9).

Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 72.9 points.

Queens Stats Insights

The Royals are shooting 42.3% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 40.2% the Rebels’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, Queens has a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.

The Royals are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 228th.

The Royals score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 63.9 the Rebels allow.

Queens has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 81.9 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss averaged 76.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.0).

Defensively the Rebels were better at home last year, ceding 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.9 in road games.

Ole Miss made 7.6 treys per game with a 36.3% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.6 threes per game, 34.3% three-point percentage).

Queens Home & Away Comparison

Queens scores 79.8 points per game at home, and 67.7 away.

At home the Royals are giving up 59.6 points per game, 24.2 fewer points than they are on the road (83.8).

At home, Queens makes 10.0 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more than it averages on the road (8.7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (33.1%) than away (31.3%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/7/2024 Lindenwood W 86-53 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/14/2024 Southern Miss W 77-46 Mississippi Coast Coliseum 12/17/2024 Southern W 74-61 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/21/2024 Queens – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/28/2024 @ Memphis – FedExForum 1/4/2025 Georgia – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Queens Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2024 Carolina University W 91-53 Curry Arena 12/14/2024 @ Gardner-Webb W 85-83 Paul Porter Arena 12/18/2024 Mercer W 73-66 Curry Arena 12/21/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/2/2025 Stetson Watch this game on ESPN+ Curry Arena 1/4/2025 FGCU Watch this game on ESPN+ Curry Arena

