How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) travel to face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) after losing eight consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it can be found on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Delta Devils are 284th in college basketball offensively (59.5 points scored per game) and worst defensively (83.3 points allowed).

Ole Miss is pulling down 37.5 boards per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 27.1 rebounds per contest (36th-ranked).

The Delta Devils are 323rd in the nation in assists (10.3 per game) in 2024-25.

With 22.5 forced turnovers per game, Ole Miss is 17th-best in college basketball. It ranks 28th in college basketball by averaging 12.5 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25 the Delta Devils are 302nd in the country in 3-point makes (4.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (21.5%).

Ole Miss is dominating in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks third-best in college basketball in treys allowed (3.1 per game) and ninth-best in three-point percentage allowed (23.5%).

In 2024-25, the Delta Devils have attempted 67.5% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 32.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.8% of the Delta Devils’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 20.2% have been 3-pointers.

Mississippi Valley State 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Delta Devils are 284th in the nation on offense (59.5 points scored per game) and worst on defense (83.3 points conceded).

On the boards, Mississippi Valley State is 190th in college basketball in rebounds (32.6 per game). It is -2-worst in rebounds allowed (43.6 per game).

The Delta Devils are 323rd in the nation in assists (10.3 per game) in 2024-25.

At 17.9 turnovers committed per game and 16.9 turnovers forced, Mississippi Valley State is 283rd and 145th in the country, respectively.

In 2024-25 the Delta Devils are 302nd in the country in 3-point makes (4.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (21.5%).

Defensively, Mississippi Valley State is second-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.3. And it is worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.8%.

The Delta Devils attempt 32.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.2% of the Delta Devils’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 79.8% are 2-pointers.

Ole Miss’ Top Players

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sira Thienou 10 11.6 5.3 1.8 2.3 0.1 1.0 Kennedy Todd-Williams 10 11.2 5.6 2.6 1.3 1.1 1.0 Madison Scott 10 10.6 4.6 3.3 1.3 1.4 0.3 Kirsten Deans 10 9.9 2.7 3.2 1.3 0.3 1.6 Starr Jacobs 10 9.8 6.3 0.8 2.0 0.3 0.0

Mississippi Valley State’s Top Players

Delta Devils Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sh’Diamond McKnight 7 11.6 2.9 2.4 3.4 0.0 0.7 Clemisha Prackett 3 11.3 6.0 0.0 0.7 1.0 0.0 D’Yanna Maxey 10 8.6 3.5 1.4 1.5 0.0 0.3 Mikaela Parris 10 5.9 2.8 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.9 Kearra Jones 10 5.2 2.6 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.1

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET

December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET

January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET

January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET

Mississippi Valley State’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 at Ole Miss at 1:00 PM ET

January 2 at Alabama A&M at 7:00 PM ET

January 4 at Alabama State at 2:00 PM ET

January 9 vs. Texas Southern at 7:00 PM ET

January 11 vs. Prairie View A&M at 5:00 PM ET

January 16 at Florida A&M at 6:30 PM ET

