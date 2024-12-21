How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21
Published 1:45 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) travel to face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) after losing eight consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024.
If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it can be found on SEC Network +.
Email newsletter signup
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +
Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Ole Miss 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Delta Devils are 284th in college basketball offensively (59.5 points scored per game) and worst defensively (83.3 points allowed).
- Ole Miss is pulling down 37.5 boards per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while allowing 27.1 rebounds per contest (36th-ranked).
- The Delta Devils are 323rd in the nation in assists (10.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- With 22.5 forced turnovers per game, Ole Miss is 17th-best in college basketball. It ranks 28th in college basketball by averaging 12.5 turnovers per contest.
- In 2024-25 the Delta Devils are 302nd in the country in 3-point makes (4.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (21.5%).
- Ole Miss is dominating in terms of defending against three-pointers, as it ranks third-best in college basketball in treys allowed (3.1 per game) and ninth-best in three-point percentage allowed (23.5%).
- In 2024-25, the Delta Devils have attempted 67.5% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 32.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.8% of the Delta Devils’ baskets have been 2-pointers, and 20.2% have been 3-pointers.
Mississippi Valley State 2024-25 Stats
- In 2024-25, the Delta Devils are 284th in the nation on offense (59.5 points scored per game) and worst on defense (83.3 points conceded).
- On the boards, Mississippi Valley State is 190th in college basketball in rebounds (32.6 per game). It is -2-worst in rebounds allowed (43.6 per game).
- The Delta Devils are 323rd in the nation in assists (10.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- At 17.9 turnovers committed per game and 16.9 turnovers forced, Mississippi Valley State is 283rd and 145th in the country, respectively.
- In 2024-25 the Delta Devils are 302nd in the country in 3-point makes (4.5 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (21.5%).
- Defensively, Mississippi Valley State is second-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.3. And it is worst in 3-point percentage conceded at 38.8%.
- The Delta Devils attempt 32.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 67.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 20.2% of the Delta Devils’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 79.8% are 2-pointers.
Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Ole Miss’ Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sira Thienou
|10
|11.6
|5.3
|1.8
|2.3
|0.1
|1.0
|Kennedy Todd-Williams
|10
|11.2
|5.6
|2.6
|1.3
|1.1
|1.0
|Madison Scott
|10
|10.6
|4.6
|3.3
|1.3
|1.4
|0.3
|Kirsten Deans
|10
|9.9
|2.7
|3.2
|1.3
|0.3
|1.6
|Starr Jacobs
|10
|9.8
|6.3
|0.8
|2.0
|0.3
|0.0
Mississippi Valley State’s Top Players
|Name
|GP
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Sh’Diamond McKnight
|7
|11.6
|2.9
|2.4
|3.4
|0.0
|0.7
|Clemisha Prackett
|3
|11.3
|6.0
|0.0
|0.7
|1.0
|0.0
|D’Yanna Maxey
|10
|8.6
|3.5
|1.4
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|Mikaela Parris
|10
|5.9
|2.8
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|0.9
|Kearra Jones
|10
|5.2
|2.6
|0.6
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule
- December 21 vs. Mississippi Valley State at 1:00 PM ET
- December 30 vs. Alcorn State at 7:30 PM ET
- January 2 at Auburn at 7:00 PM ET
- January 5 at Texas A&M at 3:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 PM ET
- January 12 vs. Alabama at 4:00 PM ET
Mississippi Valley State’s Upcoming Schedule
- December 21 at Ole Miss at 1:00 PM ET
- January 2 at Alabama A&M at 7:00 PM ET
- January 4 at Alabama State at 2:00 PM ET
- January 9 vs. Texas Southern at 7:00 PM ET
- January 11 vs. Prairie View A&M at 5:00 PM ET
- January 16 at Florida A&M at 6:30 PM ET
Start watching women’s hoops LIVE with Fubo!