How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – December 21 Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at FedExForum. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Memphis vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs’ opponents have made.

Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 32nd.

The 79.5 points per game the Tigers put up are 11.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (67.7).

Memphis has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.

Stream Memphis vs. Mississippi State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

Mississippi State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 122nd.

The Bulldogs score 8.4 more points per game (84.1) than the Tigers allow (75.7).

Mississippi State is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

At home, Memphis scored 81.9 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it averaged away from home.

The Tigers gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.8 away from home.

When playing at home, Memphis averaged 1.8 fewer threes per game (7.5) than in road games (9.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to on the road (39.2%).

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Mississippi State averaged 6.3 more points per game at home (77.4) than on the road (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 68.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.0).

At home, Mississippi State made 7.5 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Mississippi State’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.2%) than away (31.9%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/8/2024 Arkansas State L 85-72 FedExForum 12/14/2024 @ Clemson W 87-82 Littlejohn Coliseum 12/18/2024 @ Virginia W 64-62 John Paul Jones Arena 12/21/2024 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 12/28/2024 Ole Miss – FedExForum 1/2/2025 @ Florida Atlantic – Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/8/2024 Prairie View A&M W 91-84 Humphrey Coliseum 12/14/2024 McNeese W 66-63 Cadence Bank Arena 12/17/2024 Central Michigan W 83-59 Mississippi Coliseum 12/21/2024 @ Memphis Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) FedExForum 12/30/2024 Bethune-Cookman – Humphrey Coliseum 1/4/2025 South Carolina – Humphrey Coliseum

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

id: