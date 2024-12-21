How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – December 21
Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (10-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the No. 21 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at FedExForum. This game is at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
Memphis vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Bulldogs’ opponents have made.
- Memphis is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 229th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 32nd.
- The 79.5 points per game the Tigers put up are 11.8 more points than the Bulldogs allow (67.7).
- Memphis has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 67.7 points.
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 43.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.
- Mississippi State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 122nd.
- The Bulldogs score 8.4 more points per game (84.1) than the Tigers allow (75.7).
- Mississippi State is 9-0 when giving up fewer than 79.5 points.
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- At home, Memphis scored 81.9 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it averaged away from home.
- The Tigers gave up 72.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 79.8 away from home.
- When playing at home, Memphis averaged 1.8 fewer threes per game (7.5) than in road games (9.3). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (32.3%) compared to on the road (39.2%).
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- In 2023-24, Mississippi State averaged 6.3 more points per game at home (77.4) than on the road (71.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 68.8 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.0).
- At home, Mississippi State made 7.5 triples per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.4). Mississippi State’s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.2%) than away (31.9%).
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2024
|Arkansas State
|L 85-72
|FedExForum
|12/14/2024
|@ Clemson
|W 87-82
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/18/2024
|@ Virginia
|W 64-62
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/21/2024
|Mississippi State
|FedExForum
|12/28/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
|FedExForum
|1/2/2025
|@ Florida Atlantic
|–
|Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2024
|Prairie View A&M
|W 91-84
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/14/2024
|McNeese
|W 66-63
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/17/2024
|Central Michigan
|W 83-59
|Mississippi Coliseum
|12/21/2024
|@ Memphis
|FedExForum
|12/30/2024
|Bethune-Cookman
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/4/2025
|South Carolina
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum
