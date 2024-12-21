How to Watch Memphis vs. Louisville Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21 Published 5:48 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-8) will attempt to snap a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it is available on ESPN U.

Memphis vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN U

ESPN U Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Cardinals put up 72.1 points per game and give up 67.7, ranking them 94th in the nation offensively and 260th on defense.

Memphis ranks 99th in the country with 35.1 rebounds per game, but it is giving up 39.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th-worst in college basketball.

This season the Cardinals are ranked 77th in the country in assists at 15.5 per game.

Memphis is 188th in college basketball with 16.3 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 316th with 13.3 forced turnovers per game.

With 6.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc, the Cardinals are 175th and 253rd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Memphis is ceding 6.6 threes per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). It is allowing opponents to shoot 29.5% (158th-ranked) from three-point land.

The Cardinals attempt 33.5% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.9% of the Cardinals’ baskets are 3-pointers, and 77.1% are 2-pointers.

Louisville 2024-25 Stats

The Cardinals are 94th in college basketball in points scored (72.1 per game) and 260th in points allowed (67.7).

On the glass, Louisville is 115th in the nation in rebounds (34.6 per game). It is 262nd in rebounds conceded (33.9 per game).

The Cardinals are 77th in the nation in assists (15.5 per game) in 2024-25.

At 16.3 turnovers committed per game and 20.4 turnovers forced, Louisville is 188th and 39th in college basketball, respectively.

In 2024-25, the Cardinals are 175th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.2 per game) and 253rd in 3-point percentage (28.7%).

In 2024-25, Louisville is 222nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.5 per game) and 321st in defensive 3-point percentage (34.8%).

The Cardinals take 66.5% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.1% of the Cardinals’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 22.9% are 3-pointers.

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeeDee Hagemann 1 19 3 4 2 0 0 TI’lan Boler 10 16.3 3.2 1.2 0.8 0.4 2.3 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Alasia Smith 10 11.3 7.2 1.8 2 0.6 0.3 Tanyuel 10 10.8 4.3 2.9 1.4 0.2 0.6

Louisville’s Top Players

Cardinals Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tajianna Roberts 11 10.9 2.5 1.9 1.8 0.2 1.5 Olivia Cochran 11 10 6.3 1 1 0.5 0.2 Jayda Curry 7 9.3 1.7 2.4 1 0 0.9 Nyla Harris 11 9.1 5.2 0.9 1.1 0.6 0 Imari Berry 11 7.9 3.5 1.6 0.5 0.5 1.6

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

Louisville’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 at Memphis at 5:00 PM ET

December 29 at Boston College at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 vs. Miami (FL) at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Wake Forest at 2:00 PM ET

January 9 at Pittsburgh at 6:00 PM ET

January 12 vs. Georgia Tech at 4:00 PM ET

