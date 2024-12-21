How to Watch Louisville vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21 Published 5:48 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-8) will look to snap a seven-game losing skid when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (6-5) on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.

If you want to know how to watch this game, it is available on ESPN U.

Louisville vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPN U

Louisville 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Tigers are 94th in the nation offensively (72.1 points scored per game) and worst defensively (83.3 points allowed).

Louisville is grabbing 34.6 boards per game (115th-ranked in college basketball). It is giving up 33.9 rebounds per contest (262nd-ranked).

This season the Tigers are ranked 277th in the nation in assists at 11.4 per game.

So far this year, Louisville is committing 16.3 turnovers per game (188th-ranked in college basketball) and forcing 20.4 turnovers per contest (39th-ranked).

The Tigers make 5.7 3-pointers per game and shoot 31% from beyond the arc, ranking 217th and 169th, respectively, in the nation.

Louisville ranks 222nd in the country with 6.5 threes allowed per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 321st with a 34.8% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

In 2024-25, the Tigers have taken 72.6% percent of their shots from inside the arc, and 27.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 78.7% of the Tigers’ buckets have been 2-pointers, and 21.3% have been 3-pointers.

Memphis 2024-25 Stats

The Tigers are 94th in the country in points scored (72.1 per game) and worst in points conceded (83.3).

On the glass, Memphis is 99th in the country in rebounds (35.1 per game). It is 10th-worst in rebounds allowed (39.1 per game).

With 11.4 assists per game, the Tigers are 277th in the country.

At 16.3 turnovers committed per game and 13.3 turnovers forced, Memphis is 188th and 316th in the country, respectively.

With 5.7 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 31% from beyond the arc, the Tigers are 217th and 169th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, Memphis is 237th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.6 per game) and 158th in defensive 3-point percentage (29.5%).

The Tigers take 72.6% percent of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 27.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 78.7% of the Tigers’ buckets are 2-pointers, and 21.3% are 3-pointers.

Louisville’s Top Players

Cardinals Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tajianna Roberts 11 10.9 2.5 1.9 1.8 0.2 1.5 Olivia Cochran 11 10 6.3 1 1 0.5 0.2 Jayda Curry 7 9.3 1.7 2.4 1 0 0.9 Nyla Harris 11 9.1 5.2 0.9 1.1 0.6 0 Imari Berry 11 7.9 3.5 1.6 0.5 0.5 1.6

Memphis’ Top Players

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeeDee Hagemann 1 19 3 4 2 0 0 TI’lan Boler 10 16.3 3.2 1.2 0.8 0.4 2.3 Hannah Riddick 4 11.5 8 0.8 0.5 0.3 0 Alasia Smith 10 11.3 7.2 1.8 2 0.6 0.3 Tanyuel 10 10.8 4.3 2.9 1.4 0.2 0.6

Louisville’s Upcoming Schedule

December 21 at Memphis at 5:00 PM ET

December 29 at Boston College at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 vs. Miami (FL) at 7:00 PM ET

January 5 at Wake Forest at 2:00 PM ET

January 9 at Pittsburgh at 6:00 PM ET

January 12 vs. Georgia Tech at 4:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

January 15 vs. UTSA at 8:00 PM ET

