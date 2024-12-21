How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes seven games with AAC teams in action. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the Memphis Tigers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s AAC Games

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at East Carolina Pirates

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at South Florida Bulls

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Temple Owls at Rhode Island Rams

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas State Wildcats at Wichita State Shockers

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - December 21

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Mississippi Valley State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Saturday, December 21

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21

How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream - December 21

How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – December 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, December 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow