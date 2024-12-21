How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Saturday, December 21 Published 12:43 am Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday’s college basketball slate includes seven games with AAC teams in action. Among those contests is the Mississippi State Bulldogs playing the Memphis Tigers.

Today’s AAC Games

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida Atlantic Owls at No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at South Florida Bulls

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Owls at Rhode Island Rams

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas State Wildcats at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

