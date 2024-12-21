College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 22
Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024
The Illinois Fighting Illini versus the Missouri Tigers is one of many strong options on Sunday in SEC hoops. To help you, we’re offering picks against the spread!
SEC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Kent State +20.5 vs. Alabama
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 13.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Alabama -20.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Illinois -2.5 vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 4.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Illinois -2.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: New Orleans +27.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 23.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU -27.5
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: December 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
