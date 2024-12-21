College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, December 22 Published 8:50 pm Saturday, December 21, 2024

The Sunday college basketball schedule in the AAC has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is the Houston Christian Huskies playing the North Texas Mean Green, and we have predictions against the spread available for you right here.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Rice -14.5 vs. Prairie View A&M

Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers at Rice Owls

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Rice Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Rice by 14.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Rice by 14.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Rice -14.5

Rice -14.5 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Charlotte +6 vs. Hawaii

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Charlotte 49ers at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Projected Favorite & Spread: Hawaii by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Hawaii by 5.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Hawaii -6

Hawaii -6 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET Date: December 22

December 22 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

