Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 22 Published 3:38 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (3-11) go on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans will aim to end a three-game losing streak in the matchup.

The Colts’ game against the Titans will be airing on TV.

Dec 22, 2024: Titans vs. Colts Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 982 YDS / 5 TD / 70.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC

39 REC / 233 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.6 REC YPG Will Levis QB 1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT

175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG Calvin Ridley WR 53 REC / 779 YDS / 3 TD / 55.6 YPG Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 23 REC / 393 YDS / 8 TD / 35.7 YPG Kenneth Murray LB 93 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Harold Landry OLB 57 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK Jeffery Simmons DT 58 TKL / 10 TFL / 4 SACK Amani Hooker SAF 65 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS 9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX 9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN 10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS 10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX 11/3/2024 Patriots W 20-17 FOX 11/10/2024 at Chargers L 27-17 FOX 11/17/2024 Vikings L 23-13 CBS 11/24/2024 at Texans W 32-27 CBS 12/1/2024 at Commanders L 42-19 CBS 12/8/2024 Jaguars L 10-6 CBS 12/15/2024 Bengals L 37-27 FOX 12/22/2024 at Colts – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jaguars – CBS TBD Texans – –

Colts Key Players

Name Position Stats Anthony Richardson QB 1,683 YDS (47%) / 7 TD / 11 INT

429 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 42.9 RUSH YPG Jonathan Taylor RB 911 YDS / 5 TD / 82.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC

15 REC / 122 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG Alec Pierce WR 29 REC / 645 YDS / 5 TD / 46.1 YPG Josh Downs WR 56 REC / 626 YDS / 4 TD / 56.9 YPG Zaire Franklin LB 143 TKL / 6 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT Nick Cross SAF 129 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT E.J. Speed LB 129 TKL / 7 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD Jaylon Jones CB 81 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 INT / 12 PD

Colts Injuries

E.J. Speed | LB (Out) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 129 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 129 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs Alec Pierce | WR (Out) Injury: Concussion

Concussion

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 58 TAR | 29 REC | 645 YDS | 5 TDs

58 TAR | 29 REC | 645 YDS | 5 TDs Ryan Kelly | C (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Season Stats: 1 GP

1 GP Jaylon Carlies | LB (Questionable) Injury: Fibula

Fibula

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Julius Brents | CB (Questionable) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice

Limited Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Matt Gay | K (Questionable) Injury: Neck

Neck

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 13 GP

13 GP Ashton Dulin | WR (Questionable) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Season Stats: 11 GP

11 GP Mo Alie-Cox | TE (Questionable) Injury: Hip

Hip

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice Zaire Franklin | LB (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 2.5 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 143 Tackles | 2 INTs | 5 PDs

2.5 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 143 Tackles | 2 INTs | 5 PDs DeForest Buckner | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 6.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

6.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Tyquan Lewis | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Rib

Rib

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.5 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Back

Back

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Receiving Stats: 88 TAR | 52 REC | 608 YDS | 2 TDs

88 TAR | 52 REC | 608 YDS | 2 TDs Laiatu Latu | DE (Unspecified) Injury: Illness

Illness

Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

Full Participation in Practice

Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Grover Stewart | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Rest

Rest

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 3.5 Sacks | 8.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

Colts Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 Texans L 29-27 CBS 9/15/2024 at Packers L 16-10 FOX 9/22/2024 Bears W 21-16 CBS 9/29/2024 Steelers W 27-24 CBS 10/6/2024 at Jaguars L 37-34 CBS 10/13/2024 at Titans W 20-17 CBS 10/20/2024 Dolphins W 16-10 FOX 10/27/2024 at Texans L 23-20 CBS 11/3/2024 at Vikings L 21-13 NBC 11/10/2024 Bills L 30-20 CBS 11/17/2024 at Jets W 28-27 CBS 11/24/2024 Lions L 24-6 FOX 12/1/2024 at Patriots W 25-24 CBS 12/15/2024 at Broncos L 31-13 CBS 12/22/2024 Titans – CBS 12/29/2024 at Giants – FOX TBD Jaguars – –

