Where to Watch Titans vs. Colts on TV or Streaming Live – Dec. 22
Published 3:38 pm Friday, December 20, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (3-11) go on the road to play the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Titans will aim to end a three-game losing streak in the matchup.
The Colts’ game against the Titans will be airing on TV.
Dec 22, 2024: Titans vs. Colts Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|982 YDS / 5 TD / 70.1 YPG / 4.3 YPC
39 REC / 233 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 16.6 REC YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|1,916 YDS (63.7%) / 12 TD / 12 INT
175 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 15.9 RUSH YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|53 REC / 779 YDS / 3 TD / 55.6 YPG
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|WR
|23 REC / 393 YDS / 8 TD / 35.7 YPG
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|93 TKL / 8 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|57 TKL / 13 TFL / 8 SACK
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|58 TKL / 10 TFL / 4 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|65 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 INT / 8 PD
Titans Injuries
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|W 20-17
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|L 27-17
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|L 23-13
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|W 32-27
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|L 42-19
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|L 10-6
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|L 37-27
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Colts Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|1,683 YDS (47%) / 7 TD / 11 INT
429 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 42.9 RUSH YPG
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|911 YDS / 5 TD / 82.8 YPG / 4.4 YPC
15 REC / 122 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.1 REC YPG
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|29 REC / 645 YDS / 5 TD / 46.1 YPG
|Josh Downs
|WR
|56 REC / 626 YDS / 4 TD / 56.9 YPG
|Zaire Franklin
|LB
|143 TKL / 6 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Nick Cross
|SAF
|129 TKL / 5 TFL / 1 SACK / 3 INT
|E.J. Speed
|LB
|129 TKL / 7 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
|Jaylon Jones
|CB
|81 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 INT / 12 PD
Colts Injuries
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 129 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 58 TAR | 29 REC | 645 YDS | 5 TDs
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Fibula
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 7 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Neck
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 13 GP
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 11 GP
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.5 Sacks | 6.0 TFL | 143 Tackles | 2 INTs | 5 PDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 6.5 Sacks | 7.0 TFL | 47 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Rib
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 20 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Back
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 88 TAR | 52 REC | 608 YDS | 2 TDs
- Injury: Illness
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 27 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 3.5 Sacks | 8.0 TFL | 57 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs
E.J. Speed | LB (Out)
Alec Pierce | WR (Out)
Ryan Kelly | C (Questionable)
Jaylon Carlies | LB (Questionable)
Julius Brents | CB (Questionable)
Matt Gay | K (Questionable)
Ashton Dulin | WR (Questionable)
Mo Alie-Cox | TE (Questionable)
Zaire Franklin | LB (Unspecified)
DeForest Buckner | DT (Unspecified)
Tyquan Lewis | DE (Unspecified)
Michael Pittman Jr. | WR (Unspecified)
Laiatu Latu | DE (Unspecified)
Grover Stewart | DT (Unspecified)
Colts Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|Texans
|L 29-27
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|at Packers
|L 16-10
|FOX
|9/22/2024
|Bears
|W 21-16
|CBS
|9/29/2024
|Steelers
|W 27-24
|CBS
|10/6/2024
|at Jaguars
|L 37-34
|CBS
|10/13/2024
|at Titans
|W 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|Dolphins
|W 16-10
|FOX
|10/27/2024
|at Texans
|L 23-20
|CBS
|11/3/2024
|at Vikings
|L 21-13
|NBC
|11/10/2024
|Bills
|L 30-20
|CBS
|11/17/2024
|at Jets
|W 28-27
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|Lions
|L 24-6
|FOX
|12/1/2024
|at Patriots
|W 25-24
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|at Broncos
|L 31-13
|CBS
|12/22/2024
|Titans
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Giants
|–
|FOX
|TBD
|Jaguars
|–
|–