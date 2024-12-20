Titans vs. Colts Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 16 Published 6:40 am Friday, December 20, 2024

Same-game parlay options are available as the Tennessee Titans (3-11) enter a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (6-8) on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

Game day: Sunday, December 22, 2024

Sunday, December 22, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Titans vs. Colts Spread

Spread: Colts -3.5 (-115), Titans +3.5 (-105)

Colts -3.5 (-115), Titans +3.5 (-105) Computer Pick: Colts

Colts The Colts have covered the spread eight times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Titans have covered the spread only two times over 14 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 3.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of only 1-8.

Titans vs. Colts Total

Total: 42.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

42.5 points (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Colts games this year have hit the over on seven of 14 set point totals (50%).

So far in 2024, Titans games have eclipsed the over/under in eight of 14 games (57.1%).

These two teams average 38.1 points per game combined, 4.4 less than this game’s total.

Combined, these teams surrender 50.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 1.5 Pass TD: +182, Under 1.5 Pass TD: -245

+182, -245 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph TD going over his TD prop nets $95.11 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $95.11 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Colts to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his touchdown prop bet pays out $90.65 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Colts to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop earns $90.65 on a $10 bet.

