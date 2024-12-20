Ole Miss vs. Queens Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 21 Published 4:48 pm Friday, December 20, 2024

Saturday’s game between the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1) and Queens Royals (7-5) at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 85-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on December 21.

According to our computer prediction, Queens is projected to cover the spread (25.5) against Ole Miss. The two teams are projected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Ole Miss vs. Queens Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -25.5

Ole Miss -25.5 Point total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -10000, Queens +2500

Ole Miss vs. Queens Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 85, Queens 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Queens

Pick ATS: Queens (+25.5)

Queens (+25.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Ole Miss has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Queens, who is 5-5-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Rebels’ games this season have hit the over, and five of the Royals’ games have gone over. The two teams combine to score 157.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Ole Miss Performance Insights

The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.9 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 63.9 per outing (28th in college basketball).

Ole Miss pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (244th in college basketball) while allowing 30.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.9 boards per game.

Ole Miss knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball) at a 37.3% rate (58th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per game its opponents make at a 30.6% rate.

The Rebels rank 30th in college basketball by averaging 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 37th in college basketball, allowing 82.6 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss has committed 6.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.7 (fifth in college basketball play) while forcing 15.4 (19th in college basketball).

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game, with a +28 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (200th in college basketball) and allow 72.9 per outing (227th in college basketball).

The 34.7 rebounds per game Queens accumulates rank 99th in the nation, 2.1 fewer than the 36.8 its opponents pull down.

Queens connects on 9.7 three-pointers per game (47th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents.

Queens has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 13.4 (313th in college basketball) while forcing 14.9 (33rd in college basketball).

